Lorenzo Hunt and Quentin Henry battle it out for the vacant cruiserweight title headlining BKFC 30 fight card at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana on Saturday, October 1. The contest features reigning light heavyweight champion of St. Augustine, FL up against hometown favorite in a bare knuckle boxing championship showdown.

“We’re very excited to debut in the great fighting state of Louisiana with BKFC 30,” said David Feldman, President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. “Our fan base has been rapidly growing over the last four years in the area and this world title main event between Lorenzo Hunt and Monroe’s Quentin Henry is one of the very best that can be made in combat sports.”

“With a victory Hunt will join Luis Palomino as BKFC’s only ‘Double-Champ’, while Henry seeks to have the world title belt wrapped around his waist in front of his hometown supporters. They’ve had a war of words for the last year outside of the ring and both are excited to settle the score in this high-stakes showdown.”

“Our promotions across the country tend to sell tickets very quickly and I’d advise the local fans in Louisiana to purchase well in advance.”

Lorenzo Hunt (7-1) is currently ranked #2 on the promotion’s pound-for-pound list. “The Juggernaut” is on a six-fight winning streak, defeating arch-rival Hector Lombard last November taking the BKFC light heavyweight belt. Following that win he made his first defense stopping Joe Riggs in the second round at BKFC 24. Hunt’s resume also includes victories over Josh Dyer, Rob Morrow, Davian Green, Erick Lozano and Reggie Pena.

Quentin Henry (5-1) is #2-ranked BKFC cruiserweight. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak which includes stoppages over Sawyer Depee, Chris Sarro and Jay Fish. “The Hero” also holds first-round KO victories against Jason Fann and Brandon Malbrough.

Other bouts featured on the BKFC 30: Hunt vs Henry card are expected to be announced shortly.