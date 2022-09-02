UFC Paris weigh-in results, Gane vs Tuivasa (video)

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa airs live from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Saturday September 3, which makes it Sunday September 4 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event former interim champion and No.1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane (10-1) takes on No. 3-ranked Tai Tuivasa (14-3) in a five-round heavyweight battle. In the co-main event former UFC 185-pound titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (23-6) squares off against No. 2-ranked Marvin Vettori (18-5-1) at middleweight.

UFC Paris tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

MMA fans can watch UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Paris fight card

Get UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video of ceremonial weigh-ins is available up top.

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

Preliminary Card

Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda

Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quinonez

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez