UFC Paris weigh-in results, Gane vs Tuivasa (video)

FIGHTMAG

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa airs live from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Saturday September 3, which makes it Sunday September 4 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former interim champion and No.1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane (10-1) takes on No. 3-ranked Tai Tuivasa (14-3) in a five-round heavyweight battle. In the co-main event former UFC 185-pound titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (23-6) squares off against No. 2-ranked Marvin Vettori (18-5-1) at middleweight.

UFC Paris tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

MMA fans can watch UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Paris fight card

Get UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video of ceremonial weigh-ins is available up top.

Main Card

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori
  • Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov
  • John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast
  • William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

UFC Paris start time: Gane vs Tuivasa

Preliminary Card

  • Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak
  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda
  • Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quinonez
  • Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez
