UFC Paris weigh-in results, Gane vs Tuivasa (video)

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa airs live from AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Saturday September 3, which makes it Sunday September 4 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event former interim champion and No.1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane (10-1) takes on No. 3-ranked Tai Tuivasa (14-3) in a five-round heavyweight battle. In the co-main event former UFC 185-pound titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker (23-6) squares off against No. 2-ranked Marvin Vettori (18-5-1) at middleweight.
UFC Paris tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
MMA fans can watch UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.
UFC Paris fight card
Get UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video of ceremonial weigh-ins is available up top.
Main Card
- Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori
- Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov
- John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens
- Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood
UFC Paris start time: Gane vs Tuivasa
Preliminary Card
- Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda
- Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quinonez
- Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez