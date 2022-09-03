Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz weigh-in results (video)

Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) battles it out against Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs, 2 NC) in the twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday September 4, which makes it Monday September 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KOs) faces Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) in a twelve-round WBC lightweight title eliminator. Also on the PPV card, Miguel Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) and Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) square off in a ten-round super featherweight bout. Kicking off the main card, Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KOs) goes up against Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Ruiz vs Ortiz fight card

Main Card

Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Juan Esteban Garcia vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 4 rounds, flyweight

Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Alan Perez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Anthony Garnica vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Matt Gaver, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Kel Spencer vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight