Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: 12-round WBC heavyweight world title eliminator at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) battles it out against Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs, 2 NC) in the twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday September 4, which makes it Monday September 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KOs) faces Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) in a twelve-round WBC lightweight title eliminator. Also on the PPV card, Miguel Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) and Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) square off in a ten-round super featherweight bout. Kicking off the main card, Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KOs) goes up against Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Tickets for Ruiz vs Ortiz can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Get Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Ruiz vs Ortiz fight card

Main Card

  • Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator
  • Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos, 10 rounds, lightweight

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard (non-televised)

  • Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Juan Esteban Garcia vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 4 rounds, flyweight
  • Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Alan Perez, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Anthony Garnica vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Matt Gaver, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Kel Spencer vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

