Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz weigh-in results (video)

Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) battles it out against Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs, 2 NC) in the twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday September 4, which makes it Monday September 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KOs) faces Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) in a twelve-round WBC lightweight title eliminator. Also on the PPV card, Miguel Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) and Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) square off in a ten-round super featherweight bout. Kicking off the main card, Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KOs) goes up against Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight.
Tickets for Ruiz vs Ortiz can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.
Get Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Ruiz vs Ortiz fight card
Main Card
- Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator
- Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator
- Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores, 10 rounds, super featherweight
- Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos, 10 rounds, lightweight
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz start time, tickets, how to watch
Undercard
- Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
Undercard (non-televised)
- Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Juan Esteban Garcia vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 4 rounds, flyweight
- Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Alan Perez, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Anthony Garnica vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
- Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Matt Gaver, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Kel Spencer vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight