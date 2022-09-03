Search
BKB 28 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Jones vs Sweeney 2

BKB 28: Jones vs Sweeney 2

BKB 28: Jones vs Sweeney 2 airs live stream on FITE from Indigo at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, September 3. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the championship belt contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 4.

In the main event Barrie Jones and Jimmy Sweeney square off in the rematch. The pair first met in April at BKB 25, when Jones defeated Sweeney via fourth-round TKO and took the vacant BKB lightweight title. The full video of their first fight is available up top.

In the co-main event Ryan Barrett goes up against Daniel Podmore. Among other bouts, Scott McHugh faces off Martin Reffell, Russell Pearce takes on Reece Murray and Igor Zebec meets John Collier. In addition, Martin Bellamy battles it out against Dan McGraffin. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKB 28: Jones vs Sweeney 2

UK, USA & other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, September 3
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, September 4
Time: 4 am AEST

Stream BKB 28: Jones vs Sweeney 2 live from London

BKB 28 fight card

Get BKB 28: Jones vs Sweeney 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Barrie Jones vs. Jimmy Sweeney
  • Ryan Barrett vs. Daniel Podmore
  • Scott McHugh vs. Martin Reffell
  • Russell Pearce vs. Reece Murray
  • Igor Zebec vs. John Collier
  • Martin Bellamy vs. Dan McGraffin
  • Jody Meikle vs. Carl Hobley
  • Ruskov Dominguez vs. Shane McPhilbin
  • Sonny Smith vs. Aaron McCallum
  • Patrick Nash vs. Callan Harley
