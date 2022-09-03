BKB 28: Jones vs Sweeney 2 airs live stream on FITE from Indigo at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, September 3. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the championship belt contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 4.

In the main event Barrie Jones and Jimmy Sweeney square off in the rematch. The pair first met in April at BKB 25, when Jones defeated Sweeney via fourth-round TKO and took the vacant BKB lightweight title. The full video of their first fight is available up top.

In the co-main event Ryan Barrett goes up against Daniel Podmore. Among other bouts, Scott McHugh faces off Martin Reffell, Russell Pearce takes on Reece Murray and Igor Zebec meets John Collier. In addition, Martin Bellamy battles it out against Dan McGraffin. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKB 28: Jones vs Sweeney 2

UK, USA & other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, September 4

Time: 4 am AEST

BKB 28 fight card

Get BKB 28: Jones vs Sweeney 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Barrie Jones vs. Jimmy Sweeney

Ryan Barrett vs. Daniel Podmore

Scott McHugh vs. Martin Reffell

Russell Pearce vs. Reece Murray

Igor Zebec vs. John Collier

Martin Bellamy vs. Dan McGraffin

Jody Meikle vs. Carl Hobley

Ruskov Dominguez vs. Shane McPhilbin

Sonny Smith vs. Aaron McCallum

Patrick Nash vs. Callan Harley