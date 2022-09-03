BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol airs live on pay-per-view from Central World Live in Bangkok on Saturday, September 3. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the famed Muay Thai and K-1 kickboxing fighter battling it out in the headliner of the show.

In the main event Buakaw Banchamek makes his BKFC debut against Erkan Varol. In the co-main event Pongpisan Chunyong goes up against Surasak Sukkhamcha.

Among other bouts, Chaloemporn Sawatsuk faces Dominic Ahnee, Steve Banks takes on Ahmed Abdelfattah and Maseng Sornchai meets Jakkaphop Rattanamangsang. In addition, Mikhail Vetrila squares off against Luis Paulo Terra. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol

USA, UK & other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 7 am ET / 4 am PT / 12 pm BST / 1 pm CET

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 9 pm AEST / 7 pm AWST

Bare knuckle boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol on FITE from practically anywhere.

BKFC Thailand 3 fight card

Get BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Buakaw Banchamek vs. Erkan Varol

Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Surasak Sukkhamcha

Chaloemporn Sawatsuk vs. Dominic Ahnee

Steve Banks vs. Ahmed Abdelfattah

Maseng Sornchai vs. Jakkaphop Rattanamangsang

Mikhail Vetrila vs. Luis Paulo Terra

Pipat Mike Chaiporn vs. Frank Sirahat

Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang vs. Chesu Nuval

Somchai Ainthida vs. Suban Malopho

Tai Emery vs. Rungarun Khunchai

Sadudee Srimueang vs. Malinda Amarasinghe

Kantapon Petsang vs. Sophong Satho