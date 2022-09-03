Search
Bare Knuckle

BKFC Thailand 3 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Buakaw vs Varol

FIGHTMAG
Stream BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol results live from Bangkok, Thailand
Buakaw Banchamek vs Erkan Varol faceoff | BKFC

BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol

BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol airs live on pay-per-view from Central World Live in Bangkok on Saturday, September 3. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the famed Muay Thai and K-1 kickboxing fighter battling it out in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

In the main event Buakaw Banchamek makes his BKFC debut against Erkan Varol. In the co-main event Pongpisan Chunyong goes up against Surasak Sukkhamcha.

Among other bouts, Chaloemporn Sawatsuk faces Dominic Ahnee, Steve Banks takes on Ahmed Abdelfattah and Maseng Sornchai meets Jakkaphop Rattanamangsang. In addition, Mikhail Vetrila squares off against Luis Paulo Terra. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol

USA, UK & other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, September 3
Time: 7 am ET / 4 am PT / 12 pm BST / 1 pm CET

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Saturday, September 3
Time: 9 pm AEST / 7 pm AWST

Bare knuckle boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol on FITE from practically anywhere.

Stream BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol live on FITE

BKFC Thailand 3 fight card

Get BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Buakaw Banchamek vs. Erkan Varol
  • Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Surasak Sukkhamcha
  • Chaloemporn Sawatsuk vs. Dominic Ahnee
  • Steve Banks vs. Ahmed Abdelfattah
  • Maseng Sornchai vs. Jakkaphop Rattanamangsang
  • Mikhail Vetrila vs. Luis Paulo Terra
  • Pipat Mike Chaiporn vs. Frank Sirahat
  • Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang vs. Chesu Nuval
  • Somchai Ainthida vs. Suban Malopho
  • Tai Emery vs. Rungarun Khunchai
  • Sadudee Srimueang vs. Malinda Amarasinghe
  • Kantapon Petsang vs. Sophong Satho
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097