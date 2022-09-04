Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night live from AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Saturday September 3, marking a debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship in France. The contest featured former heavyweight title challenger and No. 1-ranked contender representing the country-host up against No. 3-ranked contender of Australia.
In Australia UFC Paris aired live on Sunday, September 4.
The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go a full distance. The lights went off at 4 minutes and 23 seconds into the third round when Gane tagged Tuivasa with big right and dominated with punches.
With the victory by knockout Ciryl Gane improved to 11-1 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Tuivasa dropped to 14-4, which snapped his five-win streak.
You can watch Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights below.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Australia, Spain, United States or other respective location, might be helpful to watch from a different region.
Gane vs Tuivasa full fight video highlights
Tai Tuivasa makes his Octagon walk.
Here comes Ciryl Gane.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Round 3.
Post-fight.
