Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG

Gane KO's Tuivasa in UFC Paris main event

Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night live from AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Saturday September 3, marking a debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship in France. The contest featured former heavyweight title challenger and No. 1-ranked contender representing the country-host up against No. 3-ranked contender of Australia.

In Australia UFC Paris aired live on Sunday, September 4.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go a full distance. The lights went off at 4 minutes and 23 seconds into the third round when Gane tagged Tuivasa with big right and dominated with punches.

With the victory by knockout Ciryl Gane improved to 11-1 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Tuivasa dropped to 14-4, which snapped his five-win streak.

You can watch Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Australia, Spain, United States or other respective location, might be helpful to watch from a different region.

Gane vs Tuivasa full fight video highlights

Tai Tuivasa makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Ciryl Gane.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Post-fight.

Get UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa full fight card results.

