Estrada vs Cortes results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

FIGHTMAG
Stream Juan Francisco Estrada vs Argi Cortes results live from Hermosillo, Mexico
Juan Francisco Estrada vs Argi Cortes faceoff | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Juan Francisco Estrada defends WBC 'Franchise' super flyweight title against Argi Cortes in Mexico

Juan Francisco Estrada (42-3 28 KOs) defends his WBC ‘Franchise’ super flyweight title against Argi Cortes (23-2-2 10 KOs) in the main event live stream on DAZN from Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday, September 3. The all-Mexican world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 4.

Among other bouts, current WBA women’s featherweight champion Erika Cruz (14-1 3 KOs) of Mexico and former titleholder Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-11-2 19 KOs) of Canada square off in the ten-round championship rematch. As well, Hector Flores (20-0-4 10 KOs) of Mexico and Sivenathi Nontshinga (10-0 9 KOs) of South Africa meet in the twelve-round world title clash with the vacant IBF flyweight title at stake.

In addition, Eduardo Hernandez (32-1 29 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBC Silver International super featherweight belt in the ten-rounder against his compatriot Jorge Mata (14-0-2 10 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs Argi Cortes

United States & other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, September 3
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am BST / 3 am CET

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, September 4
Time: 11 am AEST

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Argi Cortes results

Get Estrada vs Cortes full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Estrada’s WBC Franchise title
  • Erika Cruz vs. Jelena Mrdjenovich, 10 rounds, featherweight – Cruz’s WBA title

Juan Francisco Estrada faces ‘difficult rival’ Argi Cortes – ‘I am very excited for this show’

  • Hector Flores vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga, 12 rounds, flyweight – IBF title
  • Eduardo Hernandez vs. Jorge Mata, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Hernandez’s WBC Silver International title
Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

