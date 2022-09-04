Juan Francisco Estrada (42-3 28 KOs) defends his WBC ‘Franchise’ super flyweight title against Argi Cortes (23-2-2 10 KOs) in the main event live stream on DAZN from Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday, September 3. The all-Mexican world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 4.

Advertisements

Among other bouts, current WBA women’s featherweight champion Erika Cruz (14-1 3 KOs) of Mexico and former titleholder Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-11-2 19 KOs) of Canada square off in the ten-round championship rematch. As well, Hector Flores (20-0-4 10 KOs) of Mexico and Sivenathi Nontshinga (10-0 9 KOs) of South Africa meet in the twelve-round world title clash with the vacant IBF flyweight title at stake.

In addition, Eduardo Hernandez (32-1 29 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBC Silver International super featherweight belt in the ten-rounder against his compatriot Jorge Mata (14-0-2 10 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs Argi Cortes

United States & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am BST / 3 am CET

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, September 4

Time: 11 am AEST

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Argi Cortes results

Get Estrada vs Cortes full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Estrada’s WBC Franchise title

Erika Cruz vs. Jelena Mrdjenovich, 10 rounds, featherweight – Cruz’s WBA title

Hector Flores vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga, 12 rounds, flyweight – IBF title

Eduardo Hernandez vs. Jorge Mata, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Hernandez’s WBC Silver International title