Robert Whittaker decisions Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris (video)

Robert Whittaker came out on top when he faced Marvin Vettori in the UFC Paris co-main event live from AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Saturday, September 3. New Zealand-born former middleweight champion from Australia secured the victory over former title challenger of Italy by decision.

Advertisements

In Australia UFC Paris aired live on Sunday, September 4. The event marked a debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship in France.

After three rounds two judges scored the fight 30–27 and one judge had it 29–28, all in favor of Whittaker.

With the victory by unanimous decision No. 1-ranked contender Robert Whittaker improved to 24-6 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in the championship rematch against the division’s current champion Israel Adesanya. No. 2-ranked contender Marvin Vettori dropped to 18-6-1.

Robert Whittaker: I’m the most dangerous man in the division

Post-win Whittaker was asked by fellow-former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who conducted the interview inside the Octagon, “what or who” he wanted next.

“You clearly proved that outside of the champion [Israel Adesanya] you are the next best middleweight on the Planet,” Bisping stated.

“Mate, including the champion I am the most dangerous man in the division,” Whittaker said. “I make people hate fighting. I take the love of it from them.”

“I’m always gunning for that top spot. I am just going to be lurking and waiting”.

Check out Rob Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori full fight video highlights below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Rob Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori full fight video highlights

Nada de estudio, directo a los golpes ?? #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/GDDeW750Gr — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 3, 2022

Con ritmo de ofensa establecido ambos rivales ? #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/0gwwASbDks — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 3, 2022

Ligero en los pies y golpeando preciso Whittaker #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/jWW8fNFdPZ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 3, 2022

La inteligencia de Whittaker es peligrosa ? #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/kaHjgwqiyl — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 3, 2022

In the main event of UFC Paris, former heavyweight title challenger Ciryl Gane of France faces Tai Tuivasa of Australia.

Get UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa full fight card results.