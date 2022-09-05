Search
Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores ends in majority draw (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Ruiz vs Ortiz

Lightweight contenders Abner Mares and Miguel Flores battled it out to a draw, when the pair squared off at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, September 4. The all-Mexican showdown was featured on the pay-per-view card topped by Andy Ruiz Jr up against Luis Ortiz in the WBC heavyweight title eliminator.

In Australia the event aired live on Monday, September 5.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout went a full distance and ended. One judge scored the fight 96-94 in favor of Mares, while two other judges had it 95-95, resulting in a majority draw.

As a result, Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs), residing in Montebello, CA, added the second draw to his fight record, while Miguel Flores (24-4-1, 12 KOs), residing in Spring, TX, collected the first.

Get Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight card results.

