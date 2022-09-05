Andy Ruiz Jr and Luis Ortiz squared off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 4. The contest featured former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of Imperial, California up against top contender from Camaguey, Cuba residing in Miami, Florida. The pair battled it out in the WBC world title eliminator.

In Australia the event aired live on Monday, September 5.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went a full distance. In the end, all three judges scored the fight in favor of Ruiz. On the way to a unanimous decision “The Destroyer” dropped his opponent three times. The scores were: 113-112, 114-111 and 114-111.

With the victory Andy Ruiz Jr improved to 35-2, 22 KOs and won the WBC heavyweight world title eliminator. Luis Ortiz dropped to 33-3, 28 KOs, 2 NC.

Check out Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights below.

Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight video highlights

Luis “King Kong” Ortiz makes his ring walk.

Here comes Andy “Destroyer” Ruiz Jr.

Here comes the former heavyweight champion of the world, Andy Ruiz Jr. #RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/kiCIbbqc3Z — FITE (@FiteTV) September 5, 2022

Combo from Ortiz.

Ortiz with a big shot on Ruiz!#RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/zGKOtegT6G — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

Ruiz knocks Ortiz down.

.@Andy_destroyer1 delivers a lightening quick straight ring hand to drop Luis Ortiz, scoring the first knock of the fight ?! #RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/pvsy5aF3YS — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) September 5, 2022

Andy Ruiz answers back with a BIG knock down!#RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/XZrwZBwG1V — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

Fists are flying in the fifth.

Ruiz and Ortiz are still trading shots through 5 rounds ?#RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/1K6ZCRp6OJ — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

Ortiz goes down for the third time.

Andy Ruiz gets his third knock down of the fight late in the 7th round!#RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/dcEa7HqCxu — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

Three more rounds.

Some hard hits to start the 9th round! ?#RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/ryasKwh2cB — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

It’s all over.

12 rounds in the books, and now we go to the judges.#RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/c1oSASE8Qi — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

Verdict.

The winner by unanimous decision is "The Destroyer" Andy Ruiz! ?#RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/iRJpRYeLyW — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

Post-fight interview.

"I'm ready man. I'm hungry. I want to be champion again and bring that belt back to Mexico!" @Andy_destroyer1 after tonight's win. #RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/5OpXNk9Vyf — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

