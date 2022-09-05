Search
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz | Twitter/PremierBoxing

Andy Ruiz Jr defeats Luis Ortiz in WBC heavyweight title eliminator at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Andy Ruiz Jr and Luis Ortiz squared off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 4. The contest featured former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of Imperial, California up against top contender from Camaguey, Cuba residing in Miami, Florida. The pair battled it out in the WBC world title eliminator.

In Australia the event aired live on Monday, September 5.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout went a full distance. In the end, all three judges scored the fight in favor of Ruiz. On the way to a unanimous decision “The Destroyer” dropped his opponent three times. The scores were: 113-112, 114-111 and 114-111.

With the victory Andy Ruiz Jr improved to 35-2, 22 KOs and won the WBC heavyweight world title eliminator. Luis Ortiz dropped to 33-3, 28 KOs, 2 NC.

Check out Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights below.

Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight video highlights

Luis “King Kong” Ortiz makes his ring walk.

Here comes Andy “Destroyer” Ruiz Jr.

Combo from Ortiz.

Ruiz knocks Ortiz down.

Fists are flying in the fifth.

Ortiz goes down for the third time.

Three more rounds.

It’s all over.

Verdict.

Post-fight interview.

Get Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight card results.

