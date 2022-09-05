Search
Dana White’s Contender Series 53 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 6, Week 7

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 6, Week 7 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 6, which makes it Wednesday September 7 in Australia. The event features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to land a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, unbeaten Vitor Petrino (6-0) goes up against Rodolfo Bellato (8-1) at light heavyweight. Among other bouts, Gabriel Bonfim (12-0) faces fellow-unbeaten Trey Waters (6-0) at welterweight, Jimmy Lawson (4-1) takes on Karl Williams (4-1) at heavyweight and Ismael Bonfim (17-3) meets Nariman Abbasov (28-3) at lightweight. In addition, Nayara Maia (6-0-1) and Tereza Bleda (5-0) square off at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 53 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and Kayo in Australia at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 53 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 53 fight card looks as the following:

  • Rodolfo Bellato vs. Vitor Petrino
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trey Waters
  • Jimmy Lawson vs. Karl Williams
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Nariman Abbasov
  • Tereza Bleda vs. Nayara Maia
