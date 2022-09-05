Edwin De Los Santos claimed the victory over Jose Valenzuela when the pair squared off at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 4. The contest kicked off Ruiz vs Ortiz card live on pay-per-view.

In Australia the event aired live on Monday, September 5.

The scheduled for ten-rounds bout didn’t go a full distance. Despite getting an eight count and a point off, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native Edwin De Los Santos, who stepped in on a short notice replacing Jezreel Corrales, came out on top with the TKO. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 8 seconds into the third round, saving Valenzuela of Los Mochis, Mexico from further punishment.

No time wasted in Continental Americas title clash between Jose Valenzuela and Edwin De Los Santos.



Stream: https://t.co/TpSxJsyxXg#RuizOrtiz



(?? via @FiteTV)pic.twitter.com/uahIeqIfXe — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) September 5, 2022

Edwin De Los Santos has come out swinging!



Order the #RuizOrtiz Pay-Per-View on the Fox Sports app or at https://t.co/3Zu1Q7c92G so you don't miss any more of this action pic.twitter.com/2YamGWTIsl — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

With the victory Edwin De Los Santos improved to 15-1, 14 KOs and took WBC Continental Americas lightweight title. Jose Valenzuela suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career and dropped to 12-0, 8 KOs.

The ref steps in to stop the fight and De Los Santos gets the third-round stoppage victory! #RuizOrtiz



LIVE on #FITE in US/CAN/UK/IRE and other select Intl markets pic.twitter.com/xYfwHOqUkO — FITE (@FiteTV) September 5, 2022

