Lightweight contender Isaac Cruz secured another stoppage victory when he faced his Mexican-fellow Eduardo Ramirez (27-3-3, 12 KOs) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 4. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz live on pay-per-view.

In Australia the event aired live on Monday, September 5.

The fight was waved off by the referee at 2 minutes and 27 seconds into the second round after Cruz dominated and dropped Ramirez with big punches. Check out the highlight moments up top and below.

With the victory Cruz won WBC lightweight title eliminator and improved to 24-2-1, 17 KOs. Ramirez dropped to 27-3-3, 12 KOs.

