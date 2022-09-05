Joey Spencer came out on top when he faced Kevin Salgado at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 4. The contest was featured on the top of preliminary card leading to the Ruiz vs Ortiz PPV action live on FOX.
In Australia the event aired live on Monday, September 5.
After ten rounds of a super welterweight battle the scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 100-90, all in favor of Grand Blanc, Michigan native. With the victory Spencer improved to 16-0, 10 KOs and remained undefeated. Salgado, the Mexican contender residing in San Antonio, Texas, suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career and dropped to 14-1-1, 9 KO.
