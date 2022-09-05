Search
Boxing

Joey Spencer scores wide decision against Kevin Salgado (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Ruiz vs Ortiz

Joey Spencer came out on top when he faced Kevin Salgado at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 4. The contest was featured on the top of preliminary card leading to the Ruiz vs Ortiz PPV action live on FOX.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Monday, September 5.

After ten rounds of a super welterweight battle the scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 100-90, all in favor of Grand Blanc, Michigan native. With the victory Spencer improved to 16-0, 10 KOs and remained undefeated. Salgado, the Mexican contender residing in San Antonio, Texas, suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career and dropped to 14-1-1, 9 KO.

Get Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097