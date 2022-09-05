Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial, CA and Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs, 2 NC) of Camaguey, Cuba square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 4. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC world title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Monday, September 5.
The co-main event is a twelve-round all-Mexican WBC lightweight title eliminator between Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) and Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KOs). Also on the card, Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) residing in Montebello, CA faces his Mexican-fellow Miguel Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) residing in Spring, Texas in the ten-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the PPV card Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico and Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic duel in the ten-rounder at lightweight.
Among the undercard bouts, Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KOs) of Grand Blanc, Michigan faces Mexican contender Kevin Salgado residing in San Antonio, Texas in the ten-rounder at super welterweight and undefeated Las Vegas based Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KOs) takes on Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KOs) of the Philippines in the ten-rounder at super bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz
United States & other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am BST / 3 am CET
Australia
Broadcast: Fox Sports
Time: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST
Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ruiz vs Ortiz on FITE from practically anywhere.
Ruiz vs Ortiz fight card
Get Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator
- Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator
- Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBC Continental Americas lightweight title
Undercard
- Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
Luis Ortiz: One of us is going down, and I’m making sure it’s Andy Ruiz Jr
Undercard (non-televised)
- Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Alan Perez, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Kel Spencer vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Matt Gaver, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Anthony Garnica vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
- Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas, 8 rounds, heavyweight