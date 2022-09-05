Search
Boxing

Ra’eese Aleem defeats Mike Plania by decision (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Ruiz vs Ortiz

Las Vegas based Ra’eese Aleem remained undefeated and elevated his record to 20-0, 12 KOs when he faced and handed Filipino Mike Plania (26-2, 13 KOs) his second career defeat. The pair squared off in the preliminary bout on FS1, leading to the Ruiz vs Ortiz PPV action live from at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 4.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Monday, September 5.

The scheduled for ten rounds super bantamweight bout went a full distance. All three judges unanimously scored the fight 100-89 in favor of Muskegon, Michigan native.

Check out some of the highlight action up top and below.

Get Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097