Ra’eese Aleem defeats Mike Plania by decision (video)

Las Vegas based Ra’eese Aleem remained undefeated and elevated his record to 20-0, 12 KOs when he faced and handed Filipino Mike Plania (26-2, 13 KOs) his second career defeat. The pair squared off in the preliminary bout on FS1, leading to the Ruiz vs Ortiz PPV action live from at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 4.

In Australia the event aired live on Monday, September 5.

The scheduled for ten rounds super bantamweight bout went a full distance. All three judges unanimously scored the fight 100-89 in favor of Muskegon, Michigan native.

It's been all Ra'eese Aleem in this @premierboxing bout on FS1. The last round is coming next!



