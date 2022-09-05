Ruiz vs Ortiz post-fight press conference (video)

Advertisements

The post-fight Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz press conference follows their WBC heavyweight world title eliminator bout live on pay-per-view from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday September 4, which makes it Monday September 5 in Australia. Video is available up top.

