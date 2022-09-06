Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to Montana on Saturday, September 10 with BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Peloumpi taking place at Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena in Great Falls, MT. The fight card live on pay-per-view features a series of bouts with the championship belt contested in the headliner of the show. Several tickets are currently available for purchase.

In the main event Britain Hart Beltran (5-3) goes up against Fani Peloumpi (1-0). The pair battles it out for the inaugural women’s strawweight title. Hart Beltran is coming off the win by unanimous decision in the rematch against Bec Rawlings at BKFC 26. Peloumpi won her previous bout, as well as made her BKFC debut, by split decision against Souris Manfredi at BKFC Thailand 2.

In the co-main event Joe Riggs (3-2-1) and Josh Dyer (2-1-0, 2 KO) square off at lightweight. Also on the BKFC 29 card, Kai Stewart (2-0) takes on Rusty Crowder (4-3) at featherweight, Dallas Davison (2-0, 1 KO) meets Gorjan Slaveski (2-0, 2 KOs) at welterweight and Billy Wagner (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Henry Lindsay at middleweight. In addition, Erik Lopez (0-1) and Manuel Moreira (0-2) battle it out at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC 29 tickets

BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Peloumpi tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, September 10 at Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena in Great Falls, MT are on sale.

BKFC 29 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

How to watch BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Peloumpi

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Peloumpi live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, September 10. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The date when BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Peloumpi airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 11. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST / 11 am AEST.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

The BKFC 29 free live stream of preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

BKFC 29 fight card

The current BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Peloumpi fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Britain Hart Beltran vs. Fani Peloumpi – BKFC women’s strawweight title

Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer

Kai Stewart vs. Rusty Crowder

Dallas Davison vs. Gorjan Slaveski

Billy Wagner vs. Rome Lindsay

Erik Lopez vs. Manuel Moreira

Louie Lopez vs. Dylan Schulte

Cody Beierle vs. Jordan Christensen

Preliminary Card

Leo Bercier vs. Brian Maxwell

Veronika Dmitriyeva vs. Jenny Savage

Dakota Highpine vs. Koda Greenwood