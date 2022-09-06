Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) square off in the main event at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, September 10. A highly anticipated showdown features two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-division undisputed champion and reigning unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight queen up against her longtime rival and current WBO titleholder. The pair battles it out for the undisputed title. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 11.

In addition, the pair meets for the second time. Marshall defeated Shields ten years ago at the amateur 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Qinhuangdao, China.

In the co-main event unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer and current WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner meet the championship unification. Also on the card, Tokyo 2020 Team GB gold medalist Lauren Price (1-0) takes on Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) at welterweight, Olympic bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall (1-0) faces Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KOs) at featherweight and former Team GB member Caroline Dubois (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Milena Koleva (10-14-1, 4 KOs) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Shields vs Marshall tickets

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, September 10 at The O2 Arena in London, England are on sale.

Shields vs Marshall tickets can be purchased via StubHub and Ticketmaster.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, September 10. The start time is scheduled for 7:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT in the US.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

The date and time when Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 11 at 4:30 am AEST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST. Fans can watch the event on Fox Sports.

Shields vs Marshall international live stream in other selected markets is scheduled on FITE.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Shields vs Marshall on ESPN+ from practically anywhere.

Shields vs Marshall fight card

The current Shields vs Marshall fight card looks as the following:

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, 10 rounds, middleweight – undisputed middleweight title, Shields’ WBC, WBA, IBF titles, Marshall’s WBO title

Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO and IBF titles, Baumgardner’s WBC title

Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik, 6 rounds, welterweight

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov, 6 rounds, featherweight

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero, 6 rounds, featherweight

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, flyweight

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly, 6 rounds, super bantamweight