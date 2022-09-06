UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday September 10, which makes it Sunday September 11 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight showdown.

On the top of the fight-bill Khamzat Chimaev takes on Nate Diaz. Undefeated No. 3-ranked welterweight contender Chimaev (11-0) is looking to extend his perfect record. Former UFC lightweight title challenger Diaz (20-13) makes his Octagon return and is looking to get back on the winning path following a pair of defeats.

In the co-main event Li Jingliang and Tony Ferguson square off in a three-rounder at welterweight. Jingliang (19-7) is set for his second win in a row. Former interim UFC lightweight champion Ferguson (25-7) aims to snap the four-defeat streak.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 279 fight card, Daniel Rodriguez (16-2) and Kevin Holland (23-7) square off at 180-pound catchweight. As well, Macy Chiasson (9-2) faces Irene Aldana (13-6) at women’s bantamweight. Kicking off the PPV action, Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1) and Johnny Walker (18-7) battle it out at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 279 start time in USA, Chimaev vs Diaz

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, September 10. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 279 Australia time, Chimaev vs Diaz

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 11. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST. The early prelims begin at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 279 fight card

The full UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Early Prelims

Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont

Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse