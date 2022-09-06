UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 10. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with a highly anticipated welterweight clash headlining the show. Several tickets are still currently available for purchase. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 11.

In the five-round 170-pound main event Khamzat Chimaev goes up against Nate Diaz. Unbeaten No. 3-ranked contender Chimaev (11-0) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns. Prior to that he submitted Li Jingliang in the first round and KO’d Gerald Meerschaert also in Round 1. Former UFC lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner Diaz (20-13) is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats. In his previous bout he dropped a unanimous decision against Leon Edwards. Before that he suffered the defeat via third-round TKO against Jorge Masvidal.

The co-main event is a three-round welterweight bout between Li Jingliang (19-7) and Tony Ferguson (25-7). Jingliang (19-7) targets his second straight victory, while Ferguson aims to break a four-fight losing streak.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 279 PPV card Kevin Holland (23-7) meets Daniel Rodriguez (16-2) at 180-pound catchweight and Irene Aldana (13-6) faces Macy Chiasson (9-2) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Johnny Walker (18-7) and Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1) battle it out at light heavyweight.

The top of UFC 279 preliminary card pits Hakeem Dawodu (13-2-1) and Julian Erosa (27-10) at featherweight. Among other prelims Jailton Almeida (16-2) takes on Anton Turkalj (8-0) at heavyweight, Denis Tiuliulin (10-6) squares off against Jamie Pickett (13-7) at middleweight and Jake Collier (13-7) and Chris Barnett (22-8) duel at heavyweight.

Among the UFC 279 early prelims Norma Dumont (7-2) takes on Danyelle Wolf (1-0) at women’s featherweight, Chad Anheliger (12-5) faces Alatengheili (15-8-2) at bantamweight and Melissa Martinez (7-0) meets Elise Reed (5-2) at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Darian Weeks (5-2) battles Yohan Lainesse (8-1) at welterweight.

UFC 279 tickets

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 10 are on sale.

UFC 279 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz date and time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, September 10. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz date and time in Australia

The date and time when UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 11 at 12 pm AEST. Live stream is available on Main Event on Kayo.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early prelims kickoff at 8 am AEST.

UFC 279 lineup

The full UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Early Prelims

Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont

Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse