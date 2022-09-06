Search
Boxing

Yokasta Valle vs Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen: Grand Arrival to majestic Costa Rica (photos)

Parviz Iskenderov
Yokasta Valle vs Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen Grand Arrival in San Jose, Costa Rica
Yokasta Valle vs Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen Grand Arrival in San Jose, Costa Rica | Golden Boy Boxing

Valle vs Nguyen for unified minimumweight titles

Yokasta Valle (25-2, 9 KOs) and Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1 KOs) battle it out in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night live from Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Hatillo, San Jose, Costa Rica on Thursday, September 8. The first ever unification match held in the country pits IBF minimumweight champion of San Jose, Costa Rica and undefeated WBO titleholder of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Advertisements

The champions soaked in the tropical climate as they made their Grand Arrival to the Central American country that saw a majestic Costa Rican welcome from waterfalls to jaguars, and everything in between.

Yokasta Valle vs Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen faceoff
Yokasta Valle vs Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen faceoff | Golden Boy Boxing

Valle vs Nguyen championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. Fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Friday, September 9.

Yokasta Valle
Yokasta Valle | Golden Boy Boxing
Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen
Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen | Golden Boy Boxing

The co-main event pits the interim WBC super flyweight champion Sonia Osorio (15-7-2, 2 KOs) and Adelaida Ruiz (11-0-1, 6 KOs) in the ten-round rematch.

Get Golden Boy Fight Night: Valle vs Nguyen full fight card and start time.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097