Yokasta Valle (25-2, 9 KOs) and Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1 KOs) battle it out in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night live from Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Hatillo, San Jose, Costa Rica on Thursday, September 8. The first ever unification match held in the country pits IBF minimumweight champion of San Jose, Costa Rica and undefeated WBO titleholder of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The champions soaked in the tropical climate as they made their Grand Arrival to the Central American country that saw a majestic Costa Rican welcome from waterfalls to jaguars, and everything in between.

Yokasta Valle vs Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen faceoff | Golden Boy Boxing

Valle vs Nguyen championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. Fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Friday, September 9.

Yokasta Valle | Golden Boy Boxing

Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen | Golden Boy Boxing

The co-main event pits the interim WBC super flyweight champion Sonia Osorio (15-7-2, 2 KOs) and Adelaida Ruiz (11-0-1, 6 KOs) in the ten-round rematch.

