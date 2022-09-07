Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 7 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 53 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday September 6, which makes it Wednesday September 7 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card Rodolfo Bellato (8-1) goes up against unbeaten Vitor Petrino (6-0) at light heavyweight. Among other bouts, unbeaten Trey Waters (6-0) and Gabriel Bonfim (12-0) square off at welterweight, Jimmy Lawson (4-1) meets Karl Williams (4-1) at heavyweight and Nariman Abbasov (28-3) faces Ismael Bonfim (17-3) at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Tereza Bleda (5-0) takes on Nayara Maia (6-0-1) at women’ s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 53

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, September 6

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, September 7

Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 53 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 53 results below.

Vitor Petrino def. Rodolfo Bellato by KO (punch, R2 at 3:36)

Gabriel Bonfim def. Trey Waters by submission (Von Flue choke, R1 at 4:13)

Karl Williams def. Jimmy Lawson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ismael Bonfim def. Nariman Abbasov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tereza Bleda def. Nayara Maia by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 53 results, UFC President Dana White named four fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list includes Vitor Petrino, Gabriel Bonfim, Karl Williams and Ismael Bonfim.