Kickboxing event GLORY Collision 4 takes place at Gelredome in Arnhem, The Netherlands on Saturday, October 8. The fight card is headlined by a previously announced trilogy featuring Badr Hari up against former UFC standout and fellow K-1 legend Alistair Overeem. The contest is scheduled for three rounds at heavyweight. The rest of lineup, comprising four five-round titles bouts and a series of three-round rating matchups, has been finalized this week.

The date when GLORY Collision 4: Hari vs Overeem airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9.

The co-main event is a women’s super bantamweight championship clash between current champion Tiffany Van Soest and challenger Sarah Moussaddak. Also on the card, Sergej Maslobojev and Tarik Khbabez battle it out for the vacant light heavyweight title. As well, Tyjani Beztati defends his lightweight belt against Stoyan Koprivlenski. In addition, featherweight champion Petchpanomrung makes his return to GLORY ring facing off Abraham Vidales.

Kicking off the main card Levi Rigters and Tariq Osaro square off at heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Serkan Ozcaglayan takes on Cesar Almeida at middleweight, Felipe Micheletti meets Donegi Abena at light heavyweight and Michael Boapeah goes up against Sergej Braun at middleweight.

GLORY Collision 4 fight card

The full GLORY Collision 4 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tiffany Van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak, 5 rounds, super bantamweight – Van Soest’s Glory super bantamweight title

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant Glory light heavyweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski, 5 rounds, lightweight – Beztati’s Glory lightweight title

Petchpanomrung vs. Abraham Vidales, 5 rounds, featherweight – Petchpanomrung’s Glory featherweight title

Levi Rigters vs. Tariq Osaro, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Cesar Almeida, 3 rounds, middleweight

Felipe Micheletti vs. Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun, 3 rounds, middleweight