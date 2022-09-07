The date has been official for Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva boxing match, as the pair squares off on Saturday, October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (formerly Gila River Arena). The contest airs live on Showtime PPV featuring American YouTuber turned pro-boxer up against MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion of Brazil. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at catchweight with the limit of 187 pounds. Several tickets for the event are already available for purchase now via TicketNetwork.

Advertisements

The date when Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 30.

Often compared to the Muhammad Ali and Pelé of mixed martial arts, Silva authored one of the strongest resumes of any MMA fighter before returning to pro boxing in 2021. “Spider” holds the UFC record for the longest title reign in the organization’s history: 2,457 days, the most consecutive UFC victories: 16 and the most finishes in UFC title fights: nine. Known for his superb striking ability in the cage, Silva (34-11, 1 NC in mixed martial arts) has found success as he’s transitioned to boxing in a remarkable second act of his career. The Brazilian announced his return as a world-class boxer in June 2021 when he defeated former middleweight boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by split decision.

“Jake Paul continues to take on challenges that other professional fighters at his experience level and popularity never have,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder Most Valuable Promotions. “Jake appreciates the platform that he has and always aims to provide fans with a compelling product that drives engagement. Anderson Silva is unequivocally the most exciting striker in UFC history. Those abilities have translated into his professional boxing career, and he most certainly has the ability to end Jake’s unbeaten streak. It’s an honor for Most Valuable Promotions to have one of the GOATs of combat sports headline our event. He is already a Hall of Famer in our books.”

Paul vs Silva tickets

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ go on sale Wednesday, September 14. Tickets can be purchased Ticketmaster.

Several Paul vs Silva tickets are available for purchase now through TicketNetwork.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva | Poster

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

After scheduled bouts with pro boxers Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. were scuttled, Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) goes up against arguably a far tougher opponent. With deft footwork and an educated jab, Silva showed against Chavez that he is near the peak of his striking powers in what shapes up to be one of the most intriguing bouts of 2022.

“Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is the most versatile fighter the world has ever seen,” said Paul. “Just a year ago he outclassed boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and showed the world why he is often referred to as the greatest fighter of all time. Every expert, from MMA to boxing, has said Jake Paul won’t fight Anderson Silva. They said Jake Paul is afraid of Anderson Silva, and Jake Paul would lose to Anderson Silva. Well, to all the non-believers – Jake Paul is fighting Anderson Silva. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share the ring with the greatest UFC striker of all time. On Saturday, October 29, I will walk humbly into the ring, touch gloves with a living legend and do my best to exterminate ‘The Spider.'”

After establishing himself as an all-time great in MMA from 1997 to 2020, Silva has continued to impress with his latest boxing run. He most recently knocked out fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz in 81 seconds in September 2021 with a huge counter-right hand followed by a left to move his boxing record to three wins, one loss, with two wins by knockout. That followed his dazzling effort against Chavez, who entered their matchup with 58 fights and 34 knockouts and had gone toe-to-toe with some of boxing’s best – champions like Canelo Alvarez, Sergio Martinez and Danny Jacobs. It mattered little as Silva repeatedly let his hands go in combinations, displaying a fluency in the boxing ring that seemed to confound Chavez and doesn’t bode well for Paul. Silva’s only loss in boxing came in 1998 in his boxing debut.

“I know that in life everything has its purpose,” Silva said. “Nothing comes just by chance. So, I thank God for my health, my family and my team for providing me with this opportunity to continue doing the thing that I love the most. I believe this will be the biggest combat event of the year and will truly make history in the sport forever. See you on October 29.”

Paul and Silva are scheduled to come face-to-face for the first time during back-to-back press events on Monday, September 12 in Los Angeles and on Tuesday, September 13 in Phoenix.

Paul, who has done inspiring charity work with his Boxing Bullies foundation, is looking forward to supporting boys and girls in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

“I am excited to bring this massive event to Phoenix and give back to the local community through my Boxing Bullies foundation,” said Paul.

The list of bouts featured on Paul vs Silva undercard is expected to be announced shortly.