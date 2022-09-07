UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz features a series of MMA bouts with a highly anticipated welterweight clash headlining the show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, September 11 at 12 pm AEST.

The five-round 170-pound main event pits undefeated No. 3-ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) and former UFC lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner Nate Diaz (20-13). The co-main event is a three-round welterweight battle between Li Jingliang (19-7) and former interim UFC 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson (25-7).

Also on the card Daniel Rodriguez (16-2) and Kevin Holland (23-7) square off at 180-pound catchweight. As well, Irene Aldana (13-6) and Macy Chiasson (9-2) battle it out at women’s bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1) and Johnny Walker (18-7) meet at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 11. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $54.95.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

UFC 279 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEST)

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, September 11 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST, following the early preliminary card kicking off at 8 am AEST.

UFC 279 Adelaide & Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, September 11 at 11:30 am ACST.

The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card starting at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 279 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, September 11 at 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card starts at 6 am AWST.

UFC 279 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, September 11 at 9 am CXT.

The preliminary card begins at 7 am CXT, following the early prelims kicking off at 5 am CXT.

UFC 279 fight card

The full UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Early Prelims

Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont

Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse