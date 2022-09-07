Yokasta Valle vs Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen weigh-in results (video)

IBF minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle (25-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica and undefeated WBO titleholder Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1 KOs) of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam square off in a historic championship unification bout headlining Golden Boy Fight Night live on DAZN from Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Hatillo, San Jose, Costa Rica on Thursday September 8, which makes it Friday September 9 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The co-main event is a ten-round rematch between interim WBC super flyweight champion Sonia Osorio (15-7-2, 2 KOs) and Adelaida Ruiz (11-0-1, 6 KOs).

Get Valle vs Nguyen full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Valle vs Nguyen fight card

Yokasta Valle vs. Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Valle’s IBF title, Nguyen’s WBO title

Sonia Osorio vs. Adelaida Ruiz, 10 rounds, super flyweight – Osorio’s WBC interim title

Anabel Ortiz vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 10 rounds, flyweight

Angel Rodriguez vs. Ivan Delgado, 6 rounds, lightweight

Raul Salomon vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Garcia vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super lightweight