Old-time rivals Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed middleweight title headlining the all-female fight card at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, September 10. Ahead of the event the fighters took part in a media workout held on a boat sailing along The River Thames.

At a media workout Shields and Marshall showed off their skills, came face to face in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge and previewed their upcoming showdown. Check out below what they had to say.

The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 11.

Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields at media workout | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I’ve always said that women’s boxing can sell and that I was the one,” Claressa Shields said. “It’s nearly sold out, there will be nearly 20,000 fans in the O2 Arena and I’ve been training my butt off. I want all the smoke and when I leave the ring on Saturday night, Savannah Marshall will be silenced and I will be the undisputed middleweight champion of the world.”

One-time amateur adversaries Shields and Marshall previously met at 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Qinhuangdao, China. The latter came out on top taking the victory by decision.

“She’s had a lot to say about me but it doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t get under my skin,” Savannah Marshall said. “I don’t care what she thinks about anything – she’s not one of my friends or family so her opinion doesn’t mean anything at all to me. We will do our talking in the ring on Saturday night – I’m going to take her into deep water and drown her in the Thames.”

Among other athletes partaking in the workout were junior lightweight champions Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner, who meet in the three-belt title unification bout serving as the co-feature. As well, Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall, Carlone Dubois, April Hunter, Georgia O’Connor and Ebonie Jones.

