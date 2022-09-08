Search
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall for the undisputed middleweight title at The O2 in London

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-division undisputed champion and reigning unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) meets current WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) in the ten-round main event at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday September 10, which makes it Sunday September 11 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Shields vs Marshall start time, how to watch, undercard

Shields vs Marshall tickets can be purchased via StubHub and Ticketmaster.

Other boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other selected markets.

The co-main event is a ten-round championship unification bout between unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer and current WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner. Also on the card is a six-round welterweight match between Tokyo 2020 Team GB gold medalist Lauren Price (1-0) and Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) and a six-rounder between Olympic bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall (1-0) and Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KOs) at featherweight.

Get Shields vs Marshall full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

