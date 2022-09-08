Two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-division undisputed champion and reigning unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) meets current WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) in the ten-round main event at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday September 10, which makes it Sunday September 11 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Shields vs Marshall tickets can be purchased via StubHub and Ticketmaster.

Other boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other selected markets.

The co-main event is a ten-round championship unification bout between unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer and current WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner. Also on the card is a six-round welterweight match between Tokyo 2020 Team GB gold medalist Lauren Price (1-0) and Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) and a six-rounder between Olympic bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall (1-0) and Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KOs) at featherweight.

Get Shields vs Marshall full fight card.