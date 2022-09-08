New Zealand-Australian sports legends Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt are scheduled to square off in an eight-round heavyweight boxing match on Saturday, November 5 at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, NSW. The date has been official today at a launch press conference. The contest features dual rugby international superstar turned pro boxer up against former K-1 kickboxing and UFC fighter. The pair battles it out in the main event live on Stan Event pay-per-view. Tickets for the event go on sale via Ticketek.

Advertisements

At the press conference the two Samoan fighters previewed their upcoming bout, argued their case, expressed belief of victory, as well as come face to face for the first time. They were joined by their respective corners – Sonny Bill Williams was joined by Wallabies fly-half Quade Cooper and Mark Hunt was joined by his manager Zen Ginnen.

SBW vs Hunt

Sonny Bill Williams vs Mark Hunt | Supplied/Stan Event

In 2021, Williams retired from an illustrious playing career with 123 NRL matches, headlined by Premierships in 2004 and 2013. Williams matched this success in rugby union with 58 caps for the All Blacks, one of only 21 players ever to win two Rugby World Cups. For Williams, he will look to continue his trailblazing unbeaten run, facing an undisputed legend of global combat sports in what is his most dangerous fight to date.

Undefeated as a pro boxer Sonny Bill Williams (9-0, 4 KOs) was in action in March when he stopped Barry Hall in the first round.

“I’m undefeated in the boxing ring, Sonny Bill Williams said. “When we get in there, there’ll be no niceties. He’ll be looking to knock me out and I’ll be trying to do the same. It’s a mouthwatering contest and I’m excited for the challenge. I’ll be in there to win.”

Mark Hunt (0-2-1 boxing, 13-14-1, 1 NC MMA, 30-13, 13 KOs kickboxing) last fought late 2020 when he dropped a decision against Paul Gallen.

Earlier in his career Hunt has been in some of the UFC, Pride and K-1’s most memorable battles. A former UFC heavyweight title contender, Hunt’s iconic bleached blonde hair earned him the moniker “The Super Samoan” with his legendary jaw and one-punch knockout power. Having shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the history of combat sport such as Brock Lesnar, Alistair Overeem, and Stipe Miocic, Hunt now sets his sights on the undefeated Williams, looking for another signature walk off knockout victory to add to his legacy.

“I was sitting on my couch eating cheesecakes and pies when I got the call,” Mark Hunt said. “This gives me the chance to get back to being healthy again, and Sonny is no slouch. If he wants my name then he’s got to earn it. I still love competing. Always have. I’m a fighter at heart. I’m always up for the challenge and I will give it 100%.”

SBW vs Mark Hunt tickets

Tickets for Sonny Bill Williams vs Mark Hunt and the rest of boxing action at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, NSW on Saturday, November 5 go on sale through Ticketek.

The list of bouts featured on SBW vs Hunt undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

(This article includes content sent out by Stan Event in a press release).