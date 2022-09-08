Search
UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday September 10, which makes it Sunday September 11 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 279 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Expected in attendance undefeated No. 3-ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev, former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz, welterweight Li Jingliang, former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

UFC 279 start time: How to watch Chimaev vs Diaz

MMA fans can watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 279 full fight card.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMANewsUFCVideo

Stream boxing live on DAZN

