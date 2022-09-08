UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz pre-fight press conference (video)

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday September 10, which makes it Sunday September 11 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters host the final press conference.

Expected in attendance undefeated No. 3-ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev, former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz, welterweight Li Jingliang, former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

