Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall for the undisputed middleweight title at The O2 in London

Reigning unified WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) battles it out against longtime rival and current WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) in the ten-round main event at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday September 10, which makes it Sunday September 11 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. International live stream in other selected markets is scheduled on FITE.

In the co-main event current WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner and unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer square off in a championship unification bout. Also on the card, Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) faces Tokyo 2020 Team GB gold medalist Lauren Price (1-0) at welterweight, Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KOs) meets Olympic bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall (1-0) at featherweight and Milena Koleva (10-14-1, 4 KOs) takes on former Team GB member Caroline Dubois (3-0, 2 KOs) at lightweight.

Tickets for Shields vs Marshall can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster.

Get Shields vs Marshall full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Shields vs Marshall fight card

  • Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, 10 rounds, middleweight – undisputed middleweight title, Shields’ WBC, WBA, IBF titles, Marshall’s WBO title
  • Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO and IBF titles, Baumgardner’s WBC title
  • Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik, 6 rounds, welterweight

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall start time, tickets, how to watch

  • Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, flyweight
  • April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi, 6 rounds, super flyweight
  • Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
