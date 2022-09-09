Valle vs Nguyen results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Yokasta Valle (25-2, 9 KOs) and Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica on Thursday, September 8. The contest pits IBF minimumweight champion of San Jose, Costa Rica and undefeated WBO titleholder of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds historic title unification clash. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Friday, September 9.

In the ten-round co-main interim WBC super flyweight champion Sonia Osorio (15-7-2, 2 KOs) defends her belt in the ten-round rematch against Adelaida Ruiz (11-0-1, 6 KOs). Also on the card, Jose Garcia (15-1-1, 14 KOs) faces Israel Lopez (9-2, 7 KOs) in the ten-rounder for the vacant WBO World Youth super lightweight title and Ofacio Falcon Jr (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Jose Perez (10-5, 8 KOs) in the six-rounder at super featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Yokasta Valle vs Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Thursday, September 8

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, September 9

Time: 11 am AEST

Valle vs Nguyen fight card

Get Valle vs Nguyen full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Yokasta Valle vs. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Valle’s IBF title, Nguyen’s WBO title

Sonia Osorio vs. Adelaida Ruiz, 10 rounds, super flyweight – Osorio’s WBC interim title

Jose Garcia vs. Israel Lopez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBO World Youth super lightweight title

Ofacio Falcon Jr vs. Jose Perez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Kyle Erwin vs. Lorenzo Garro, 4 rounds, welterweight

Jose Alvarado vs. Keling Fonseca, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Raquel Miller vs. Beatriz Aires Da Cunha, 8 rounds, super middleweight