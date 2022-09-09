A new date has been set for Joseph “JoJo” Diaz vs William “Camarón” Zepeda, as the twelve-round lightweight clash was moved to Saturday, October 29. The location as well as ticket information was also announced today. The event airs live stream on DAZN from Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California.

The contest was originally scheduled to be held a week earlier. The event was previously announced for Saturday, November 5.

“I’m ready to put on a great performance for my comeback fight in front of everyone that will be attending in San Diego and who will be tuned in live on DAZN,” said JoJo Diaz (32-2-1).

“Now that my fight is formally announced to be in San Diego, I am looking forward to battling JoJo Diaz in front of all the fans in that great city,” said undefeated William Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs). “I have seen the crowds there, and they’re loud so I expect nothing less on October 29.”

With over 125 live entertainment events annually, Pechanga Arena is San Diego’s leading destination for sporting events, family shows, and concerts.

“Pechanga Arena is the historic home to some of boxing’s most storied fights,” said General Manager Steve Tadlock. “We look forward to building on this legacy, and partnering with Golden Boy Promotions on the Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda fight to create and deliver a winning guest experience.”

Joseph Diaz vs William Zepeda tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, October 29 at Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California go on sale Friday, September 9 at 19 am PT. Tickets are priced at $125, $80, $60, $40 and $25 not including applicable service charges (as per announcement sent out by Golden Boy Boxing). Tickets can be purchased via AXS.com, PechangaArenaSD.com and GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Several Diaz vs Zepeda tickets are available for purchase now via TicketNetwork.

The list of bouts featured on the Diaz vs Zepeda undercard is expected to be announced shortly.