UFC 279 weigh-in results, Chimaev vs Diaz (video)

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 10, which makes it Sunday September 11 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round 170-pound main event, unbeaten No. 3-ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev goes up against former UFC lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner Nate Diaz. In the co-main event, Li Jingliang (19-7) and Tony Ferguson (25-7) battle it out in a three-round welterweight bout.

UFC 279 fight card

Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Early Prelims

Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont

Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse