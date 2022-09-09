Search
UFC

UFC 279 weigh-in results, Chimaev vs Diaz (video)

FIGHTMAG

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz weigh-in live show

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 10, which makes it Sunday September 11 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the five-round 170-pound main event, unbeaten No. 3-ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev goes up against former UFC lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner Nate Diaz. In the co-main event, Li Jingliang (19-7) and Tony Ferguson (25-7) battle it out in a three-round welterweight bout.

UFC 279 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

MMA fans can watch UFC 279 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC 279 fight card

Main Card

  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang
  • Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card

  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj
  • Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

UFC 279 Australia time: How to watch Chimaev vs Diaz

Early Prelims

  • Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont
  • Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng
  • Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
  • Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097