UFC 279 weigh-in results, Chimaev vs Diaz (video)

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 10, which makes it Sunday September 11 in the UK and Australia. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the five-round 170-pound main event, unbeaten No. 3-ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev goes up against former UFC lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner Nate Diaz. In the co-main event, Li Jingliang (19-7) and Tony Ferguson (25-7) battle it out in a three-round welterweight bout.
Get UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
UFC 279 fight card
Main Card
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
- Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang
- Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
- Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Preliminary Card
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
- Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj
- Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
- Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
Early Prelims
- Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont
- Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng
- Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
- Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse