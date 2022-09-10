Search
Britain Hart Beltran vs Charisa Sigala new BKFC 29 main event – women’s strawweight title official

Parviz Iskenderov
Britain Hart Beltran vs Charisa Sigala headlines BKFC 29 Montana 2
Britain Hart Beltran and Charisa Sigala at the official weigh-in ceremony | BKFC

BKFC 29 Montana 2: Hart Beltran vs Sigala

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to Great Falls, Montana with the BKFC 29 fight card taking place at Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena at Montana Expo Park this Saturday, September 10. In the main event Britain Hart-Beltran (5-1, 3 KOs) of Bedford, Virginia faces Charisa Sigala (1-2-1) of Rancho Cucamonga, California. The pair battles it out for the vacant BKFC women’s flyweight title.

Sigala replaces originally announced Fani Peloumpi, who is no longer featured on the card due to a visa issue. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 11.

Hart Beltran won her previous bout in June by unanimous decision in the rematch against Bec Rawlings at BKFC 26. Sigala was in action in March when she met Angela Danzig in a bout that ended in a majority draw, following the victory by split decision against Jessica Link last October.

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 29 Montana 2: Hart Beltran vs Sigala live stream on FITE.

Stream BKFC 29 Hart Beltran vs Sigala live on FITE

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between No. 4-ranked Joe Riggs, (3-2-1, 1KO) of Phoenix, AZ and South Dakota’s Josh Dyer, (2-1, 2KOs). Also on the card a featherweight bout between No. 3-ranked Kai Stewart, (2-0, 2 KOs) of Great Falls, Montana and Rusty Crowder (4-3, 3 KOs) of Temple, Georgia.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Get the current BKFC 29 Montana 2 fight card and weigh-in results below.

BKFC 29 Montana 2 fight card

Main Card

  • Britain Hart (113.6) vs. Charisa Sigala (115) – BKFC women’s strawweight title
  • Joe Riggs (184.6) vs. Josh Dyer (185.8)
  • Rusty Crowder (150.3.) vs. Kai Stewart (145.9)
  • Dallas Davison (165) vs. Gorjan Slaveski (165.6)
  • Billy Wagner (167.2) vs. Rome Lindsey (169.1)
  • Veronika Dmitriyeva (115) vs. Jenny Savage (114.9)
  • Louie Lopez (145.2) vs. Dylan Schulte (145.6)
  • Jordan Christensen (178) vs. Cody Beierle (178.5)

Preliminary Card

  • Leo Bercier (204.5) vs. Brian Maxwell (203.1)
  • Manuel Moreira (154.3) vs. Erik Lopez (158)
  • Koda Greenwood (144.8) vs. Dakota Highpine (144.5)
