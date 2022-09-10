The scheduled for September 10 bout between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall at The O2 Arena in London was canceled and must be postponed out of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, a highly anticipated undisputed middleweight title fight between old rivals is still expected to go ahead with a provisional date set for October 15 at the same venue. Information regarding tickets was also announced today.

“As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has made the decision to postpone Saturday’s event, BOXXER: Legacy – Shields vs Marshall,” reads the announcement sent out by BOXXER.

“Our sincere thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family during this profoundly sombre time.”

“We are working with all parties to provisionally reschedule for Saturday, 15th October, at The O2 in London.”

Shields vs Marshall tickets valid for new date

The promotion also announced that “all tickets valid for rescheduled BOXXER: LEGACY date”.

“All existing ticket holders will be able to attend the newly-rescheduled event with their existing tickets.”

“The O2 including Up at The O2, Icon Outlet and the Entertainment District, remains open.”

Among other bouts originally scheduled for September 10 was a ten-round junior lightweight unification bout between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner.

Further updates on a new date and the rest of Shields vs Marshall card are expected to follow in due course.