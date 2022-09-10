Search
Boxing

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva first faceoff scheduled at two-city press tour in LA and Phoenix

FIGHTMAG
Jake Paul talks to press
Jake Paul talks to press | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Eight-round boxing bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

YouTuber and pro boxer Jake Paul goes up against MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday, October 29. The pair squares off live on Showtime PPV from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (formerly Gila River Arena). Kicking off the promotion for their eight-round 187-pound catchweight boxing bout the fighters host a two-city press tour.

Advertisements

Paul and Silva are expected to come face to face and talk to media at the back to back press conferences held on Monday, September 12 in Los Angeles, California and Tuesday, September 13 in Glendale, Arizona, just outside Phoenix. Both events are open to the public.

Paul vs Silva tickets are available for purchase now through TicketNetwork.

The announced location for Monday press conference is NeueHouse Hollywood – Studio A. The press conference starts at 11 am.

The press conference on Tuesday is held at Gila River Arena. The start time is 1 pm.

The list of bouts featured on Paul vs Silva undercard and additional event information is expected to be announced in due course.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097