YouTuber and pro boxer Jake Paul goes up against MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday, October 29. The pair squares off live on Showtime PPV from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (formerly Gila River Arena). Kicking off the promotion for their eight-round 187-pound catchweight boxing bout the fighters host a two-city press tour.

Paul and Silva are expected to come face to face and talk to media at the back to back press conferences held on Monday, September 12 in Los Angeles, California and Tuesday, September 13 in Glendale, Arizona, just outside Phoenix. Both events are open to the public.

The announced location for Monday press conference is NeueHouse Hollywood – Studio A. The press conference starts at 11 am.

The press conference on Tuesday is held at Gila River Arena. The start time is 1 pm.

The list of bouts featured on Paul vs Silva undercard and additional event information is expected to be announced in due course.