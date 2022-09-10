UFC 279 fight card airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 10, which makes it Sunday September 11 in Australia. Following the weigh-in results the PPV card suffered a shuffle. A new five-round main event pits former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz (20-13) and former interim 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson (25-7).
Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), who was initially scheduled to face Diaz, now takes on Kevin Holland (23-7) in the five-round co-main event. The pair was reportedly involved in a backstage altercation at the final pre-fight press conference.
Holland was originally lined up against Daniel Rodriguez (16-2), who now meets Li Jingliang (19-7). The latter was initially scheduled to square off against Ferguson.
MMA fans can watch UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.
UFC President Dana White appeared on the SportsCenter and previewed the upcoming event, as well as the card shake up.
UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson fight card
The current UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson lineup looks as the following:
Main Card
- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
- Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
- Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Preliminary Card
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
- Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj
- Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
- Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
Early Prelims
- Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont
- Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng
- Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
- Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse