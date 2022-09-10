Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, the fighters featured on the UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans. Video is available up top.

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States on Saturday September 10, and Kayo in Australia on Sunday September 11.

