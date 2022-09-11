Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib battled it out in the headliner of “Social Gloves 2: No More Talk” fight card live from Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 10. The “Grudge Match” featured the American and British YouTubers squaring off in a professional boxing match aimed to settle their year long feud.

McBroom knocked Gib down in the first round. The latter paid back twice in the third and then continued dominating, flooring and ultimately stopping his opponent in the fourth.

Check out Austin McBroom vs AnEsonGib full fight video highlights below.

McBroom vs Gib full fight video highlights

Tale of the tape.

AnEsonGib makes his ring walk.

Gib is looking to shock Austin McBroom #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/1ojlTqYPj3 — FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022

Here comes Austin McBroom.

Fight time.

McBroom knocks Gib down.

Down goes McBroom.

McBroom goes down for the second time.

McBroom gets knocked down again.

Austin McBroom goes down for the third time! #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/byYGYKlb0D — FITE (@FiteTV) September 11, 2022

Gib dominates and stops McBroom in Round 4.

Get Social Gloves 2: McBroom vs Gib full fight card results.