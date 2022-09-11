Search
Bare Knuckle

BKFC 29 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Hart Beltran vs Sigala

FIGHTMAG

BKFC 29 Montana 2: Hart Beltran vs Sigala

BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Sigala airs live on pay-per-view from Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena at Montana Expo Park in Great Falls, MT on Saturday, September 10. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the inaugural women’s strawweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 11.

Advertisements

In the main event Britain Hart-Beltran (5-1, 3 KOs) and Charisa Sigala (1-2-1) battle it out for the vacant BKFC women’s flyweight title. In the co-main event Joe Riggs (3-2-1, 1KO) and Josh Dyer (2-1, 2KOs) square off at light heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Kai Stewart (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Rusty Crowder (4-3, 3 KOs) at featherweight, Dallas Davison (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Gorjan Slaveski (2-0, 2 KOs) at welterweight and Billy Wagner (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Rome Lindsey (1-0, 1 KO) at middleweight. In addition, Erik Lopez (1-1) goes up against Manuel Moreira (0-2) at lightweight and Louie Lopez (1-1, 1 KO) battles Dylan Schulte at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Sigala

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, September 10
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, September 11
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

BKFC 29 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

Stream BKFC 29 Hart Beltran vs Sigala live on FITE

BKFC 29 fight card

Get BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Sigala full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Britain Hart Beltran vs. Charisa Sigala – BKFC women’s strawweight title
  • Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer
  • Kai Stewart vs. Rusty Crowder
  • Dallas Davison vs. Gorjan Slaveski
  • Billy Wagner vs. Henry Lindsay
  • Veronika Dmitriyeva vs. Jenny Clausius
  • Louie Lopez vs. Dylan Schulte
  • Cody Beierle vs. Jordan Christensen

Britain Hart Beltran vs Charisa Sigala new BKFC 29 main event

Preliminary Card

  • Leo Bercier vs. Brian Maxwell
  • Erik Lopez vs. Manuel Moreira
  • Dakota Highpine vs. Koda Greenwood
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Bare KnuckleFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097