BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Sigala airs live on pay-per-view from Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena at Montana Expo Park in Great Falls, MT on Saturday, September 10. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the inaugural women’s strawweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 11.

Advertisements

In the main event Britain Hart-Beltran (5-1, 3 KOs) and Charisa Sigala (1-2-1) battle it out for the vacant BKFC women’s flyweight title. In the co-main event Joe Riggs (3-2-1, 1KO) and Josh Dyer (2-1, 2KOs) square off at light heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Kai Stewart (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Rusty Crowder (4-3, 3 KOs) at featherweight, Dallas Davison (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Gorjan Slaveski (2-0, 2 KOs) at welterweight and Billy Wagner (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Rome Lindsey (1-0, 1 KO) at middleweight. In addition, Erik Lopez (1-1) goes up against Manuel Moreira (0-2) at lightweight and Louie Lopez (1-1, 1 KO) battles Dylan Schulte at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Sigala

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

BKFC 29 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC 29 fight card

Get BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Sigala full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Britain Hart Beltran vs. Charisa Sigala – BKFC women’s strawweight title

Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer

Kai Stewart vs. Rusty Crowder

Dallas Davison vs. Gorjan Slaveski

Billy Wagner vs. Henry Lindsay

Veronika Dmitriyeva vs. Jenny Clausius

Louie Lopez vs. Dylan Schulte

Cody Beierle vs. Jordan Christensen

Preliminary Card

Leo Bercier vs. Brian Maxwell

Erik Lopez vs. Manuel Moreira

Dakota Highpine vs. Koda Greenwood