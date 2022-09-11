BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Sigala airs live on pay-per-view from Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena at Montana Expo Park in Great Falls, MT on Saturday, September 10. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the inaugural women’s strawweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 11.
In the main event Britain Hart-Beltran (5-1, 3 KOs) and Charisa Sigala (1-2-1) battle it out for the vacant BKFC women’s flyweight title. In the co-main event Joe Riggs (3-2-1, 1KO) and Josh Dyer (2-1, 2KOs) square off at light heavyweight.
Among other bouts, Kai Stewart (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Rusty Crowder (4-3, 3 KOs) at featherweight, Dallas Davison (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Gorjan Slaveski (2-0, 2 KOs) at welterweight and Billy Wagner (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Rome Lindsey (1-0, 1 KO) at middleweight. In addition, Erik Lopez (1-1) goes up against Manuel Moreira (0-2) at lightweight and Louie Lopez (1-1, 1 KO) battles Dylan Schulte at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch BKFC 29: Hart Beltran vs Sigala
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, September 10
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, September 11
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
BKFC 29 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.
BKFC 29 fight card
Main Card
- Britain Hart Beltran vs. Charisa Sigala – BKFC women’s strawweight title
- Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer
- Kai Stewart vs. Rusty Crowder
- Dallas Davison vs. Gorjan Slaveski
- Billy Wagner vs. Henry Lindsay
- Veronika Dmitriyeva vs. Jenny Clausius
- Louie Lopez vs. Dylan Schulte
- Cody Beierle vs. Jordan Christensen
Preliminary Card
- Leo Bercier vs. Brian Maxwell
- Erik Lopez vs. Manuel Moreira
- Dakota Highpine vs. Koda Greenwood