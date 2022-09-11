Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson squared off in the main event of UFC 279 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 10, which made it Sunday September 11 in Australia. The contest featured former UFC lightweight title challenger and The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner up against former interim UFC 155-pound champion.
The pair battled it out at welterweight. The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go a full distance. Diaz came out victorious claiming the victory against Ferguson via guillotine choke submission. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 52 seconds following the tap.
With the victory Nate Diaz improves to 21-13, rebounds from a pair of defeats and makes a successful final appearance inside the UFC Octagon. Tony Ferguson drops to 25-8 and suffers the fifth defeat in a row.
Check out Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
Diaz vs Ferguson full fight video highlights
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
Tony Ferguson makes his Octagon walk.
Here comes Nate Diaz.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Round 3.
Round 4.
Verdict.
