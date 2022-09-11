Search
Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights

UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson squared off in the main event of UFC 279 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 10, which made it Sunday September 11 in Australia. The contest featured former UFC lightweight title challenger and The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner up against former interim UFC 155-pound champion.

The pair battled it out at welterweight. The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go a full distance. Diaz came out victorious claiming the victory against Ferguson via guillotine choke submission. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 52 seconds following the tap.

With the victory Nate Diaz improves to 21-13, rebounds from a pair of defeats and makes a successful final appearance inside the UFC Octagon. Tony Ferguson drops to 25-8 and suffers the fifth defeat in a row.

Check out Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Diaz vs Ferguson full fight video highlights

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Tony Ferguson makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Nate Diaz.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Verdict.

Get UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson full fight card results.

