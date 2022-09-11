Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson squared off in the main event of UFC 279 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 10, which made it Sunday September 11 in Australia. The contest featured former UFC lightweight title challenger and The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner up against former interim UFC 155-pound champion.

The pair battled it out at welterweight. The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go a full distance. Diaz came out victorious claiming the victory against Ferguson via guillotine choke submission. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 52 seconds following the tap.

With the victory Nate Diaz improves to 21-13, rebounds from a pair of defeats and makes a successful final appearance inside the UFC Octagon. Tony Ferguson drops to 25-8 and suffers the fifth defeat in a row.

Check out Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Diaz vs Ferguson full fight video highlights

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region.

Tony Ferguson makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Nate Diaz.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Sangra la espinilla de El Cucuy, miren esto! ? #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/SA4quEG8NO — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 11, 2022

Round 2.

Este baila empieza a ponerse rudo ??? #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/puw8V1ozjH — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 11, 2022

Round 3.

Round 4.

Verdict.

