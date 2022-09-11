American Austin McBroom faces fellow-YouTuber AnEsonGib of the UK in a professional boxing match aimed to settle their year long feud. The pair battles it out in the headliner of “Social Gloves 2: No More Talk” fight card live on pay-per-view from Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 10.

The date when Social Gloves 2: McBroom vs Gib airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 11.

The co-main event is a “Battle of LA” exhibition bout between former Los Angeles Lakers star Nick “Swaggy P” Young and hip hop artist BlueFace. Among the undercard bouts, former NFL stars Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson meet in an exhibition match of NFL All-Pro running backs. In addition on the card, a “West Coast vs East Coast” battle between YouTubers and pro-boxing debutants Landon McBroom and Adam Saleh, and a “Battle of the Reality Stars” exhibition bout between Cory Wharton and Chase DeMoor. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Social Gloves 2: Austin McBroom vs AnEsonGib

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST

Social Gloves 2: McBroom vs Gib fight card

Get Social Gloves 2: McBroom vs Gib full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib

Nick “Swaggy P” Young vs. Blueface

Le’veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cory Wharton vs. Chase Demoor