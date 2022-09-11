Search
UFC 279 post-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson post-fight press conference follows MMA event produced live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday September 10 in the US, which makes it Sunday September 11 in the UK and Australia. Expected in attendance UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night. Video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 279 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson full fight card results.

