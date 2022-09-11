UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 10. The fight card features a series of bouts, topped by Nate Diaz, who makes his final appearance inside the Octagon against Tony Ferguson. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 11.
In the five-round 170-pound main event former UFC lightweight title challenger and The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner Nate Diaz (20-13) takes on former interim 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson (25-7). The co-main event is a five-round 180-pound catchweight bout between undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) and Kevin Holland (23-7).
Also on PPV card Daniel Rodriguez (16-2) and Li Jingliang (19-7) square off at 180-pound catchweight, and Macy Chiasson (9-2) and Irene Aldana (13-6) battle it out at 140-pound catchweight. In addition, Johnny Walker (18-7) and Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1) duel at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson
United States
Date: Saturday, September 10
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+
Australia
Date: Sunday, September 11
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
Other countries
MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson from practically anywhere.
UFC 279 fight card
Get UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
- Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
- Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Preliminary Card
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
- Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj
- Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
- Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
Dana White breaks down UFC 279 PPV card shake up
Early Prelims
- Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont
- Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng
- Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
- Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse