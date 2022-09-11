UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 10. The fight card features a series of bouts, topped by Nate Diaz, who makes his final appearance inside the Octagon against Tony Ferguson. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 11.

In the five-round 170-pound main event former UFC lightweight title challenger and The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner Nate Diaz (20-13) takes on former interim 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson (25-7). The co-main event is a five-round 180-pound catchweight bout between undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) and Kevin Holland (23-7).

Also on PPV card Daniel Rodriguez (16-2) and Li Jingliang (19-7) square off at 180-pound catchweight, and Macy Chiasson (9-2) and Irene Aldana (13-6) battle it out at 140-pound catchweight. In addition, Johnny Walker (18-7) and Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1) duel at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

United States

Date: Saturday, September 10

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, September 11

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Other countries

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson from practically anywhere.

UFC 279 fight card

Get UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Early Prelims

Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont

Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse