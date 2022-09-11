Spain-born Chris Barnett of Tampa, Florida came out victorious when he faced fellow-heavyweight Jake Collier of St. Louis, Missouri. The pair squared off on the UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson preliminary card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 10, which made it Sunday September 11 in Australia.

Advertisements

After getting dropped by his opponent’s right hand in the first round, “Beastboy” Barnett turned the tables around, dominated and stopped Collier with punches in Round 2. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 24 into the second round following ground and pound by “Huggy Bear”.

Check out the highlight clips below.

Jake Collier knocks Chris Barnett down in Round 1

Chris Barnett finishes Jake Collier in Round 2

With the victory by TKO Chris Barnett rebounded from the loss in his previous bout in April against Marin Buday and improved to 23-8. Jake Collier suffered the second defeat in a row and dropped to 13-8.

MMA fans can watch UFC 279 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Those outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson live from practically anywhere.

Get all UFC 279 results.