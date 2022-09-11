Search
UFC 279 video: Denis Tiuliulin stops Jamie Pickett with knee & punches

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

Denis Tiuliulin (10-6) stepped back on the winning path and handed Jamie Pickett (13-8) his second defeat in a row when the pair squared off on the UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson fight card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 10, which made it Sunday September 11 in Australia.

Tiuliulin, who got a point deducted due to a groin strike in Round 2, delivered a pair of knees to the head dropping Pickett to the canvas. He finished his opponent with a number of unanswered punches, forcing the referee to stop and wave the fight off at 4 minutes and 52 seconds into the second round.

Check out the video of TKO below.

MMA fans can watch UFC 279 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Those outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson live from practically anywhere.

Denis Tiuliulin TKO’s Jamie Pickett in Round 2

Get all UFC 279 results.

