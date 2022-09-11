Denis Tiuliulin (10-6) stepped back on the winning path and handed Jamie Pickett (13-8) his second defeat in a row when the pair squared off on the UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson fight card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 10, which made it Sunday September 11 in Australia.

Tiuliulin, who got a point deducted due to a groin strike in Round 2, delivered a pair of knees to the head dropping Pickett to the canvas. He finished his opponent with a number of unanswered punches, forcing the referee to stop and wave the fight off at 4 minutes and 52 seconds into the second round.

Check out the video of TKO below.

Denis Tiuliulin TKO’s Jamie Pickett in Round 2

Knee to the head was the beginning of the end ? #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/Y1KQ4WrQBk — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) September 11, 2022

