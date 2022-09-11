Search
UFC 279 video: Irene Aldana TKO’s Macy Chiasson with upkick to the body in Round 3

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

Irene Aldana (14-6) claimed the victory against Macy Chiasson (9-3) via a fairly rare technique, when the pair squared off on the UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson fight card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 10, which made it Sunday September 11 in Australia. The bout was stopped at 2 minutes and 21 seconds into the third round after the Mexican fighter delivered an upkick to the liver dropping her American opponent to the canvas.

Check out the video of finish below, as well as a pair of other upkick KOs up top.

Irene Aldana TKO’s Macy Chiasson with upkick to the liver

MMA fans can watch UFC 279 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC 279 results.

