UFC 279 results: Jailton Almeida submits Anton Turkalj in the first round (video)

Jailton Almeida (17-2) extended his streak to twelve wins in a row when he faced previously undefeated Anton Turkalj (8-1). The scheduled for three rounds middleweight bout was featured on the UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson fight card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 10, which made it Sunday September 11 in Australia.

“Malhadinho” of Brazil handed his opponent the first career defeat claiming the victory via rear-naked choke submission. The bout was stopped at 4 minutes and 27 into the first round following the tap.

Check out the video of finish below.

Jailton Almeida chokes out Anton Turkalj

